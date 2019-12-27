On December 27, 2019, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) released a statement affirming that it is aware of the recent allegations and concerns about the privacy of users on accredited telecommunications applications in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in particular ’Totok’ application. The Authority stressed that UAE telecommunications regulations encompass strong Information security laws to prohibit any kind of data breach and unlawful interception, adding that the TRA imposes strict standards to protect users’ privacy, which are in compliance with international standards.

Totok, very similar in its concept to other apps (such as Watsapp and Viber), has achieved great success within a few months of its launch, bringing the number of users to over 50 million subscribers, competing with other global applications. A powerful new market platform that affects the numbers of the main platforms.

On Monday, ToTok released a statement on its official website, pointing out that to date over 30,000 positive user reviews have been shared on the Apple and Google stores, adding that this represents an unmistakable and consistent sign of trust and appreciation by users who have chosen to use it. The UAE-based company pointed out on December 23 that the app is equipped with high security standards such as AES256, TLS / SSL, RSA and SHA256, to diligently protect user data in compliance with the local and international legal requirements, to safeguard users at all times. The TRA reaffermed in its statement that standards are strictly implemented across all certified telecommunications applications, including Totok, in the UAE.

The TRA reaffirms that all certified telecommunications applications in the UAE are in compliance with these standards and apply them. The TRA ensures the compliance of all players and is working closely with international organisations to protect user privacy.

In the recent days, ToTok explained that the app is temporarily unavailable in Apple and Google stores due to a technical problem, specifying that the company is working to solve it, while already registered users can continue to use the service without interruption. The app is still available on digital stores for Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo. All other Android users can install the ToTok app from the official website as a temporary solution.

The TRA’s statement completely deny the defamatory campaign suffered by the company in recent period, in the context of what appears to be a trade war. Some articles that appeared in the national and international press said that the messaging application has been used by UAE’s Governmentas spy tool, but a technical analysis by a former NSA employee concluded, before TRA’s statement, that ToTok «simply does what it claims to do and really nothing more, no exploits, no backdoors and no malware». Ironically, this technical analysis was actually requested by the same people who started the defamation of the app.

It must also be said that UAE have become a hub for the main start-ups that have achieved significant global development and proliferation, such as Careem, Souq.com and MediaNet, which have sold for over a billion dollars, confirming the country’s competitiveness in establishing successful start-ups.The UAE is committed to fostering a business environment that encourages innovators and entrepreneurs to thrive across multiple sectors. The country is also adopting the latest technologies, such as 5G for mobile phones, Blockchain, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence applications.

