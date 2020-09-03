Paul Rusesabagina, born in 1954, was arrested in Rwanda on August 31, according to information given by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau. The Attorney General of Rwanda accuses him of being a denier of the 1994 genocide, one of the main financiers of the FDLR (Democratic Liberation Forces of Rwanda) terrorist group, leader and financier of two other minor terrorist groups MRCD (Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change). ) and the PDR-Ihumure (Party for Democracy). He is accused of ordering various terrorist acts, arson, kidnappings and murders. All crimes perpetuated in Rwanda against unarmed and innocent civilians in the Nyabimata – Nyaguru district in June 2018 and in the Nyangwe – Nyamagabe district in December 2018.

The news was picked up by all the international media as Rusesabagina was until now considered a national hero. Of Hutu origin during the genocide he worked as a manager at the famous Hotel des Mille Collines in Kigali. Through an incredible act of heroism and facing the bloodthirsty hordes of Interrahamwe militiamen, Rusesabagina saved 1,268 people who took refuge inside the hotel. Most of them were Tutsis. This is the given version of Rusesabagina’s heroic deeds from the famous Hollywood film nominated for an Oscar ‘Hotel Rwanda’ (2004). The role of the Hutu hero was played by the American actor Don Cheadle.

Rusesabagina, his wife, children and refugees eventually escaped to Tanzania, thanks to the Rwandan Patriotic Front, the partisan movement led by Paul Kagame that liberated Rwanda after 30 years of Nazi racial dictatorship which ended in the genocide of 1 million people. After returning to Rwanda for another two years, in 1996 after receiving alleged death threats, Rusesabagina applied for and obtained asylum in Belgium by moving to Brussels with her family. After receiving threats again, they settled in San Antonio Texas, obtaining the Green Card.

Rusesabagina founded the Hotel Rwanda Rusesagagina Foundation to fight for global human rights. For his activismhe received the Immortal Chaplains Award for Humanity in 2000, in 2005 a medal from the University of Michgan, the Freedom Award from the National Civil Rughts Museum and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2007, he received an honorary doctorate of law from the University of Guelph. In 2008 he received an honorary doctorate from GustavusAdolphus College. In 2009, the PhD in Arts at Loyola Univesity in Chicago. In 2011 The Tom Lantos Human Rights Prize awarded by The Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice.

Despite the fame of a hero built by Hollywood, his activism and the various awards received, the French and Belgian media (always careful and cautious in talking about the complicated events in the Great Lakes Region) in reporting his arrest call him “A controversial hero “.

Why this definition? Paul Rusesabagina would have had no role in rescuing refugees during the genocide at Hotel Mille Colline. According to Edouard Kayihura human rights activist and survivor of Hotel Mille Colline, in a detailed investigation conducted in 2014: ‘Inside the Hotel Rwanda: The Surprising True Story … and Why It Matters Today’ This book exposes the Hollywood hero as a profiteering and politically ambitious Hutupower sympathizer.

First of all, at the time of the events Rusesabagina was not the director of the Hotel Mille Colline. He had held the position of Deputy Manager of this hotel in late 1984. At the outbreak of the genocide he was the manager of the Hotel des Diplomates. Together with his wife (of Tutsi origin) and his children he took refuge at the Hotel Mille Colline. Rusesabagina immediately imposed himself on the other refugees thanks to his close friendshpis with two supreme commanders of the genocide. General Augustin Bizimungu (sentenced in 2011 by the International Criminal Court for Rwanda to a 30-year sentence for genocide) and Froduald Karamira, vice president of the former ruling party HutuPower MRND, (sentenced to death for crimes of genocide in April 1998).

Thanks to these friendships Rusesabagina extorted money from those who had found refuge at the Hotel Mille Colline, threatening those who did not pay to hand them over to the genocidal militants. The hotel management asked Rusesabagina to immediately stop extortion from refugees. Request ignored by the Hollywood hero who, taking advantage of the situation, had taken control of the famous 5-star hotel.

The heavy accusations are supported by sworn testimony from some survivors who fled to the hotel. “When we arrived at the hotel gate to escape the Tutsi massacre, we headed to the reception. Paul Rusesabagina didn’t want to let us in because they didn’t have any money. He didn’t care about the risk we ran of being killed with machetes. He only let us in when a friend of my father’s managed to pay 500 dollars each”Testifies Serge Rusagara.

“I was a friend of Madame Rusesabagina and I begged her to save us by hosting us at the Hotel Mille Colline. She convinced her husband who proposed no less than ForudualdKaramira to come and pick us up and escort us to the hotel. I told her I was afraid of Karamira. Then her husband sent Rwandan soldiers who were near our house intent on killing other Tutsis. It cost us $ 900 each. 800 for him and 100 for the soldiers who would escort us. Obviously we accepted “testifies Odette Nyaramilimo, an other survivor of the Hotel Mille Colline.

Journalist Kerry Zukus, British journalist Linda Melvern and writer Philip Gourevitch, author of ‘We Wish to Inform You That Tomorrow We Be Killed With Our Families’, (1998) called Rusesabagina’s story of heroism a ‘fraud’. The Hollywood hero played no role in protecting and rescuing the 1,268 people who fled to the hotel. They were saved thanks to the Commander of the Blue Helmets, the Canadian General Romeo Dallaire who struck an agreement with General Augustin Bizimungu not to storm the Hotel delle Mille Colline. Throughout the period of the genocide, it was a handful of Tunisian blue helmets who kept the genocidal militias at bay who, not caring about the agreements between Dallaire and Bizimungu, were willing to enter the hotel to kill all the Tutsis.

Paul Rusesabagina was a mere profiteer of the situation who had devised a perverse way of making money by threatening refugees to deliver them to certain death. He was so skilled that during the liberation he took advantage of the shock of the survivors to convince the partisans of the Rwandan Patriotic Front of his role as savior. Whre not the partisans of the FPR who accompanied him to the border with Tanzania as Rusesabagina states in his autobiography. He and his family escaped to safety by stealing a vehicle from the hotel and taking the thousands of dollars they earned from extortion with them.

Returning to Rwanda after securing the fortune acquired during the genocide, Rusesabagina invented death threats, obtaining asylum for him and his family in Belgium, as he had learned that the judiciary was investigating the extortions committed against of refugees at the Hotel Mille Colline. He later emigrated to Texas for fear that the Rwandan government might ask the Belgian government for his extradition to be tried for his criminal acts.

At first Rusesabagina, exploits the fame acquired by the Hollywood film to spread Fakenews against the Rwandan government, claiming that in Rwanda there was a Tutsi dictatorship that treated the Hutus like animals. He also espoused the double genocide theory. Paul Kagame’sliberation movement allegedly killed over 2 million Hutus in Rwanda and Congo between 1995 and 1996 in revenge. The theory was spread by what remained of the fleeing genocidal forces and by Belgian and Italian Catholic missionaries from Bukavu, South Kivu province, Congo. Theory labeled a pure lie by the United Nations.

From a supporter of the HutuPower propaganda, Rusesabagina becomes a financier of the terrorist group FDLR and subsequently assumes executive positions of the two minor terrorist groups MRCD and the PDR-Ihumure. His capture is not only an important act of justice towards the survivors of the Hotel Mille Colline who were forced to pay exorbitant amounts for not being handed over by this monster to the genocidal militias. It is also an important political and military act. According to accredited sources, in recent months Rusesabagina was making the MRCD and PDR-Ihumuremilitiamen available to the FDLR for an invasion plan of Rwanda that is being prepared with the support of the Burundian regime CNDD-FDD.

The place of his capture is also shrouded in mystery. The Rwandan authorities refuse to give details of his arrest, stating only that it took place on Rwandan territory. The official story seems somewhat unlikely given that notorious terrorist HutuPower knew that every police post in Rwanda had his photos. Rusesabagina’s family claims that the Rwandan Fake Hero was kidnapped by secret agents of a foreign power and handed over to Rwanda while he was in Dubai these days on business.

Another version identifies the place of capture at the locality of Bokombo in the territory of Rutshuru, North Kivu, Congo. The arrest of Rusesabagina would have taken place in the same area and on the same day of the armed clash between the Congolese army (FARDC) and a large column of Rwandan FDLR terrorists where Leo Cyprien, aka General Kagoma, one of the best strategists of the FDLR, was killed. The military operation may have been attended by elite troops of the Rwandan army.

It is difficult to know at the moment which of the two versions corresponds to the truth. A fact, however, leaps to the eye. “The arrest of Rusesabagina and the extrajudicial execution of General Kagoma, are not accidental strokes of luck, but two well-studied victories by the allied Congolese and Rwandan armed forces in order to weaken the coalition of armed groupsthat is preparing to invade Rwanda with the support of regional powers. The situation in the Great Lakes is very tense and something irreparable could come to the great surprise of the international community ” as says a regional military expert under anonymity.

“It is important for international public opinion to know the true story of the events at the Mille Collines Hotel during the genocide in Rwanda. A reality that exposes the falsehoods and inaccuracies of the Hollywood representation of the exploits of Paul Rusesabagina. Testimonials that lay bare how Rusesabagina was able to fuel her dangerous political ambitions due to the film’s twisted facts. It is important to finally set the record straight, and to do so have been authoritative from the point of view of a survivor of the events“said in 2014 David Russell, former director of the Survivors Fund (SURF) and founder of The Social Enterprise, commenting on the investigation book by Edouard Kayihura.

“Rusesabagina hijacked heroism by trading with genocide,” said Francois Xavier Ngarambe, the president of Ibuka, the umbrella body of Holocaust survivors’ associations.

