Julian Pecquet is the founder and editor of Foreign Lobby Report, the comprehensive news site tracking foreign influence operations in Washington. Prior to launching the site on June 1, 2020, Julian was a reporter and editor for Middle East news site Al-Monitor for six years. There he initiated lobbying coverage that won national awards from the Online News Association and the Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW). Before that he was a Global Affairs reporter for The Hill and a newspaper reporter in Florida for many years. Contact him at jpecquet@foreignlobby.com or on Twitter @JulianPecquet