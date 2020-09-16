Cars are more than just transportation for people, they often mean a lot more than what meets the eye. One’s car helps them make several memories in them and each time they get in, they are reminded of the good times they had spent in the car with the help of it.

It is also true that cars are symbol of status and success. If anyone has a nice car, they are automatically thought to be more successful and of a better off status. Many luxury cars are present in the used market at very nice prices.

At the end of the day, a car has to get you from point A to point B and help you in your day to day life. It must be kept in mind that the payment for a used car must be such that does not put a major debt on you or cost an awful lot. Here are the best ways to determine how much you should pay for a used car.

One fourth of your yearly income

The car you own must never exceed a quarter of what you get to make in a year. Vehicles are only going to depreciate with the passage of time while people think of them as some sort of investment. Having such an expensive vehicle would be the equivalent of keeping all your eggs in one basket if anything is to go wrong. If you are planning to get a loan on that car, it will take an awful lot of time and accumulated funds to finally own the car.

Keep Room for Additional Expenses If You Are Buying From a Dealership

Buying a car off the street from an individual buyer is certainly a better idea but if you are buying from a dealership then you should always keep room for taxes and dealership fees that are going to come up at the time you make the full and final payment of the car.

One Third of Your Rent

In the case that you are going to get a loan for buying a used car, its monthly payment must never be more than one third of your rent money or your mortgage payment. Having to pay such a huge amount each month just for your car will lead to you ending up with more trouble than you bargained for.

At Least Ten Percent for Repairs

No matter how pristine the condition of the used car is, it’s still going to be a used one and something is sure to need some repairs in the coming days after your purchase. The best thing you can do is save some portion of your budget to keep safe when the problems occur. This will save you from starting your journey with a new car with misadventures.

Do Your Homework Online

There are a lot of websites that can help you estimate the price of a used car keeping into account the details of the car. This will help you in setting a price high in your mind so you never get scammed into buying something that was totally not worth it in the first place.

