The new Nissan Note has been given a key new feature that differentiates it from its predecessor model. It is now based on a hybrid platform in which the engine feeds power to the electric motors and the car runs solely on electric power.

This E Power system now gives complete electric power to the wheels. This is rather different than the conventional hybrid automobiles in which the electric motor is paired with the gasoline run engine to produce energy to run the car in the case where the vehicle is run at high speeds or the batteries are low on charge.

Nissan has based the vehicle on their new full electric motor drive model in which there is a much smaller powertrain which includes an inverter, motor, power generator, and a gasoline engine. This powertrain gets power from a battery that is high output. This is a main difference between other hybrids and the E power platform which has a high output battery.

There is a much similarity of this motor platform with that of the fully electric vehicles in the market. The main similarity is that in both the vehicles, the wheels are run on power provided by the battery. The main difference between those is that the E Power has a conventional gasoline powered engine that helps in the charging of the battery as it gets used while the Electric Vehicles only rely on the charge of the battery and no gasoline powered engine is found on the vehicle.

Automakers have been working on a lot of power platforms that are similar to that found in the Nissan E Power. The main hurdle all of them faced is that this type of system needs to be supported with a much powerful battery and a motor. This increases the size of both these components drastically and it was unimaginable to try and fit this technology in the compact car segment as it would completely go against the purpose of a compact vehicle.

Recently Nissan has been able to bring in innovation to this already present technology and design by creating a far more responsive motor that has increased control measures as well. They have also figured out how to minimize the weight while also keeping the energy management of the system as optimal as possible.

Other models from the automaker Nissan, such as the Nissan LEAF have been run on the complete Electric Vehicle platform but the new E Power system has an edge over them in some aspects. The battery of the E Power system is considerably smaller than that of the EV platform while the whole driving experience delivered by the Nissan Note E Power is pretty much like an actual Electric Vehicle rather than a hybrid. The launch and success of this new platform guarantees endless opportunities for Nissan in the years to come as this same system can be adapted in several other car models and segments.

L’informazione che non paghi per avere, qualcuno paga perché Ti venga data. Hai mai trovato qualcuno che ti paga la retta dell’asilo di tuo figlio? O le bollette di gas, luce, telefono? Io no. Chiediti perché c’è, invece, chi ti paga il costo di produzione dell'Informazione che consumi. Un’informazione che altri pagano perché ti venga data: non è sotto il Tuo controllo, è potenzialmente inquinata, non è tracciata, non è garantita, e, alla fine, non è Informazione, è pubblicità o, peggio, imbonimento. L’Informazione deve tornare sotto il controllo del Lettore.

Pagare il costo di produzione dell’informazione è un Tuo diritto.

"L’Indro" vuole che il Lettore si riappropri del diritto di conoscere, del diritto all’informazione, del diritto di pagare l’informazione che consuma. Pagare il costo di produzione dell’informazione, dobbiamo esserne consapevoli, è un diritto. E’ il solo modo per accedere a informazione di qualità e al controllo diretto della qualità che ci entra dentro. In molti ti chiedono di donare per sostenerli. Noi no. Non ti chiediamo di donare, ti chiediamo di pretendere che i giornalisti di questa testata siano al Tuo servizio, che ti servano Informazione. Se, come noi, credi che l’informazione che consumiamo è alla base della salute del nostro futuro, allora entra. Entra nel club L'Indro con la nostra Membership

Commenti