The impossible and precarious alliance between the dictator Joseph Kabila Kabange and the President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, which arose in December 2019 as a solution to a political and social crisis that had lasted since 2016, literally dissolved on Sunday 6 December with the announcement of the President Tshisekedi of the dissolution of the National Assembly where the political forces supporting former president Kabila held the majority.

The decision is the natural consequence of a year of boycotts by the Kabila partisans on all Tshisekedi attempts to promote democratic reforms, the fight against terrorists in the eastern provinces, the fight against corruption and the strengthening of state institutions in the devastated and chaotic African country, of which Joseph Kabila and his advisers (Mobutists Clan) are the first to be responsible.

The President of the Republic has appointed a special appointee to identify a new parliamentary majority. The dissolution of Parliament and the political alliance between the People’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy – PPRD led by Kabila and the Union for Democracy and Social Progress – PPRD led by Tshisekedi, was motivated by the president in no uncertain terms. «The political ally in the government did not allow me to carry out the political reform program for which I was elected. For the good of the country it is therefore necessary to put an end to the governing coalition agreements and dissolve the National Assembly» he told the national media.

According to diplomatic sources, the judiciary, under the orders of the President, would have prevented the opponent Kabila from traveling abroad and would be opening a judicial procedure for economic and anti-humanity crimes committed by the former President during his mandates: January 2001 – December 2018. If the news were confirmed, all the conditions would arise for a civil war that would involve other countries in the region: Angola, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda.

Kabila in addition to still holding a considerable political weight has a great influence within the armed forces originating from the participation of various General Staff in the robbery of precious minerals in eastern Congo in association with the Rwandan terrorist group Democratic Liberation Forces of Rwanda – FDLR. It is no coincidence that before diverting Parliament, President Tshisekedi asked to the army and police to swear unconditional loyalty to the Constitution and the Presidency.

An act due to avoid a coup or a rebellion which, unfortunately, is considered by several regional observers not sufficient to avoid any risk of destabilization and civil war. A Pan African conflict that could take place almost simultaneously with the future and undesirable conflict in the Horn of Africa caused by the civil war in Ethiopia that would involve Egypt, Eritrea, Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan.

The United Nations, the African Union and the European Union have expressed strong concern for the stability of the Great Lakes region, already threatened by the latent conflict between Rwanda and Uganda, the instability of the Burundian military junta, and the risks of war between Burundi and Rwanda. On Friday, Moussa Faki Mahamat, president of the African Union Commission, called on all parties to preserve “peace and stability” in the central African country.

Commenti