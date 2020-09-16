Electric Vehicles or EVs are the latest type of innovative technology offered in the automotive industry. These have the capacity to provide a fix range of miles without the consumption of any hydrocarbon fossil fuels, but instead they are charged electrically at charging stations or simply at home.

The Electric Vehicle segment is rapidly growing around the world and more people are deciding to invest in an EV now more than ever. This is due to several factors which may include exponentially low running costs and subsidies given by different governments to promote the sale and purchase of EVs.

This can be seen as the second revolution of the auto industry, where the first was in the form of hybrid vehicles that combined the use of a conventional engine and an electric motor. The EV technology is completely void of the conventional fuel burning engines.

Different automakers have come up with their own EVs to represent them in the growing new market, 5 of the best types of electric vehicles are as follows:

Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai has included the EV option along its diesel and gasoline run variants in its small SUV known as the Kona. It comes with a very competitive price tag but the down sides include an uncomfortable ride, limited trunk space and waiting a pretty long time to get one.

Real World Driving Conditions Range: 259 Miles

Battery Capacity: 64 Kilowatt Hour.

0-62 MPH Time: 7.1 Seconds.

Horsepower: 201 Brake HP.

Top Speed: 104 Miles per Hour.

Skoda CITIGOe iV

This car acts as the most affordable transition into the realm of EVs. It get overshadowed by other electric cars when it comes to range. Its interior is also seen to be pretty outdated but this car opposes the trend of highly expensive EVs. These can also be charged at home by the users.

WLTP Range: 170 Miles

0-62 MPH Time: 12.3 Seconds.

Top Speed: 81 Miles per Hour.

MG ZS EV

While most electric SUVs come with a hefty price tag, this one is comparatively much affordable than the rest. It comes with a nice interior, a lot of standard equipment, and a rather commendable runk space. The downside to this vehicle is that it does not offer a comfortable ride as much as the others do.

WLTP Range: 163 Miles

Battery Capacity: 44.5 Kilowatt Hour.

0-62 MPH Time: 8.5 Seconds.

Top Speed: 87 Miles per Hour.

Tesla Model S

This car breaks the stereotypes for what an EV should be, which is generally thought to be an environment friendly slow alternate. It delivers staggering performance numbers while being the comparatively affordable Tesla from the rest of the bunch.

WLTP Range: 379 Miles

0-62 MPH Time: 3.7 Seconds.

Top Speed: 155 Miles per Hour.

Audi E Tron

On paper, this is actually Audi’s first ever attempt at electric vehicles. The traditionally beloved Audi characteristics have been given in this vehicle such as a swanky interior, comfort, and technology options.

WLTP Range: 250 Miles

Battery Capacity: 55 Kilowatt Hour.

0-62 MPH Time: 5.7 Seconds.

Top Speed: 124 Miles per Hour.

